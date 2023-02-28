Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires 956,736 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,736 shares during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned about 0.42% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance
NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 52,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.