Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires 956,736 Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956,736 shares during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. accounts for 1.7% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned about 0.42% of Inter & Co, Inc. worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $9,986,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $8,541,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. 52,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

