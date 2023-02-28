Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $69,440,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 886,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 208,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,885 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 229,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 89,828 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 889,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $66.63.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

