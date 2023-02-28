Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys New Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 330,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL accounts for 1.1% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,496,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 276,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 73,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,045. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

