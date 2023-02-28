Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.8 %

AWK traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $140.85. The company had a trading volume of 213,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,041. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

