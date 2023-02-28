Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Buys Shares of 3,326 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,796,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,943,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,632,000 after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,326,000 after buying an additional 266,599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average of $144.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

