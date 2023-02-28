Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,950 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF comprises 5.0% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. owned 0.59% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 369,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

