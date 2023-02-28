Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $106.81. 900,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,678. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

