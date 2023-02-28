Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases New Shares in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 7,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

