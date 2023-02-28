Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 145,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 648,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $53.99. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $63.23.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.