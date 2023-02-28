Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,764 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $103.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

