Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $72,000 Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

AVAL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,437. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

