Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes $878,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 412,379 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

