Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NTR. Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.6 %

NTR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 340,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

