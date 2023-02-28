Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.95

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 3162517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Banco Santander

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489,652 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,553,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,137,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,193 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,703,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 923,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

