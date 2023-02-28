Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.95

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 3162517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.72) to €3.60 ($3.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.
Read More
