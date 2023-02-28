Band Protocol Price Hits $1.95 on Top Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Band Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00008419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $240.60 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.38 or 0.00417692 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,582.53 or 0.28233222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 132,004,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,204,902 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/band-protocol) (total supply)“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

