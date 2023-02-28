Bank of America Co. (BAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $273.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

