Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

