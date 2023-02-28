Bank OZK Buys Shares of 4,057 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XBI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 423.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.75. 1,542,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,107,465. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

