Bank OZK Grows Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank OZK lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after purchasing an additional 268,017 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $47.04. 681,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,109. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

