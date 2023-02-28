Bank OZK Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton makes up about 1.2% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 81,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,699. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

