Bank OZK Invests $208,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $210.55. The stock had a trading volume of 141,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

