Bank OZK Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.13. 305,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

