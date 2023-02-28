Bank OZK Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank OZK grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.