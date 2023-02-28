Bank OZK Sells 1,089 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.8% of Bank OZK’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of MRK traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $107.07. 1,335,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,228,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.63.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.
Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.