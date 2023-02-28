Barbara Oil Co. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Barbara Oil Co. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,721. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.67.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

