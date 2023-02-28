Bares Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises 0.6% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $14,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $84.38. The stock had a trading volume of 54,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PZZA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

