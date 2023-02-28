Bares Capital Management Inc. Sells 98,877 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bares Capital Management Inc. cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,877 shares during the period. National Instruments comprises about 0.8% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $20,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

National Instruments Price Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,994,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,190 shares of company stock worth $2,262,444 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 887,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,812. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

