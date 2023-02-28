Bares Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Bares Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,991,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,515 shares during the period. Despegar.com accounts for about 0.4% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DESP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Despegar.com by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Despegar.com to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Despegar.com Price Performance

About Despegar.com

DESP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,301. The firm has a market cap of $438.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.89. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

