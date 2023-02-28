Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Price Target Lowered to $9.75 at Wells Fargo & Company

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barings BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.65 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $933.51 million, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 960.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 24,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

