Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.63. 66,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 735.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

