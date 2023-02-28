Bayberry Capital Partners LP Buys 115,000 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions makes up 7.1% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bayberry Capital Partners LP owned about 1.67% of Hillman Solutions worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 728.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,548,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 7,517,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 86.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,783,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after buying an additional 4,080,908 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $14,361,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 432.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3,149.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 990,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 960,089 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert O. Kraft acquired 65,000 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,969.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $994,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 167,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,658. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $350.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

