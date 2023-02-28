Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 2,770 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.38.

Zscaler Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $131.53. 265,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,467. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,929,882.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

