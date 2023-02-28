Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys 66,400 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 62,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,312. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. NCR’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

