Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.44. 330,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 3,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $588,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,263.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,265,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

