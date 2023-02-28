Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.83 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,792. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.77 and a 200-day moving average of $279.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

