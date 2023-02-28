Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,923 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Target accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,633,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

