Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 16,800 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHP. CLSA lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,900 ($34.99) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.58) to GBX 2,550 ($30.77) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.17) to GBX 2,510 ($30.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. 719,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,017. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

