Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 13,600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 58.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 264,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 97,689 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 300.0% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,546,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.70. The company had a trading volume of 297,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,413. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.