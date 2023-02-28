Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 4,900 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 1.3% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

