Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $2.74 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after buying an additional 1,736,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,759,000 after buying an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after buying an additional 429,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 429,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,273,000 after buying an additional 374,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.0 %

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 88,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $102.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

