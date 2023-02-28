Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. 3M makes up approximately 0.9% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

MMM stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 329,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $106.76 and a 1 year high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.