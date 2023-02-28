Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Sells $82,468.80 in Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Beam Global has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.09.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BEEM. HC Wainwright upgraded Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Beam Global to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.
