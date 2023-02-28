Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Sells $82,468.80 in Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $82,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,835.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beam Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEEM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 92,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Beam Global has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.09.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEEM. HC Wainwright upgraded Beam Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Beam Global to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

Beam Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $2,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 110.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Beam Global by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Beam Global in the first quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.