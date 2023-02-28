Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Shares Purchased by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 820,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 2.85% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition worth $8,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRD opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.50.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

