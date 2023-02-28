Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s (BKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.65) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.20% from the company’s current price.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group Stock Performance
Shares of BKS opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.76) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £95.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14,550.00 and a beta of 0.21. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 208 ($2.51).
