Bega Cheese Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Bega Cheese Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.62.

About Bega Cheese

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

