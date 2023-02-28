Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDRFY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.83. 29,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,513. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

