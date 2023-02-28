Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0367 on Major Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $147.60 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,628.70 or 0.06948490 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00075625 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00027645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00054274 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025767 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

