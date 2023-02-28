Bellevue Group AG Has $63,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $36,078.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,420 shares of company stock worth $52,271,649. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.0 %

UTHR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.04. The company had a trading volume of 140,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,685. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.