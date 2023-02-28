Bellevue Group AG Purchases Shares of 473 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after acquiring an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $686,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 365.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $149,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

