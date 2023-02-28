Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.