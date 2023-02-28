Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGU traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200 day moving average of $87.15. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.